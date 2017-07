Well, if women had a scientific reason for having sex frequently, here it is: According to a new research, having sex at least once a week could slow down the ageing process. Hooray! A study published in peer reviewed journal, Psychoneuroendocrinology, in March found that women who have regular sex have longer telomeres – the caps on chromosomes that […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 21, 2017

from The Punch News