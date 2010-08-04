29

Hayatou for Investigation over Alleged Abuse of Office

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Issa Hayatou, has been referred to Egyptian prosecutors for investigation over allegations of abuse of office. BBC Sports reported on Thursday that the 70-year-old Camerounian, who is serving his seventh term in charge of African football, is being investigated by Egyptian authorities for allegations bordering on award of […]
Added January 05, 2017
from This Day News

