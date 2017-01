Buhari orders re-constitution of FRCN board Suspends controversial governance code that ousted Adeboye and sets term limit for Sultan as leader of Moslems Tobi Soniyi and James Emejo in Abuja and Obinna Chima in Lagos It was a Tsunami of sort at the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) monday as President Muhammadu Buhari removed […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added January 09, 2017

from This Day News