15

views
Unfave

Heaven Can Wait! RCCG’s City of David Parish Pastor’s Wife, Siju Iluyomade’s love for Christian Louboutin

Many a rich, privileged woman totter into vogue but it takes a profound, perceptive lady to mirror the breadth and depth of burgeoning trends to the world. Siju Iluyomade, wife of the Senior Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Idowu Olusola Iluyomade, is a rich, privileged woman. She is profound and perceptive […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 23, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Heaven Can Wait! RCCG’s City of David Parish Pastor’s Wife, Siju Iluyomade’s love for Christian Louboutin
    added September 23, 2017 from This Day News
  2. Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun joins Dolapo Osinbajo & Pastor Siju Iluyomade to pray for Nigerian women at Arise Women Conference 2016 | Photos
    added November 03, 2016 from Bella Naija
  3. Trendy & Decent…Here’s How Teens of the RCCG’s City of David rocked the 2nd Edition of Genesis Fashion Show
    added January 29, 2016 from Bella Naija
  4. Allen's City of David in promotion race
    added July 29, 2011 from Super Sport
  5. Starlight – The 9th Annual City of David Christmas Charity Ball to hold on Sunday, December 6th
    added November 30, 2015 from Bella Naija