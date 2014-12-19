26

Heavy security as Aregbesola, Lasun others attend Adeleke fidau prayer

Femi Makinde, Osogbo There was presence of heavily armed security operatives at the premises of Senator Isiaka Adeleke as Governor Rauf Aregbesola, his deputy, Mrs. Titi-Laoye Tomori, and other dignitaries attended the fidau prayer of the late politician. The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Lasun Yusuf, was also present at the prayer […]
