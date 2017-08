Ahmed Hegazi’s error brought West Bromwich Albion’s perfect start to the Premier League season to an end on Sunday as Tony Pulis’s men were held 1-1 by Stoke City. Jay Rodriguez scored his first West Brom league goal to put the hosts ahead in the 61st minute, but Hegazi’s fluffed clearance allowed Stoke substitute Peter […]

August 27, 2017

