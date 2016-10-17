13

views
Unfave

Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week returns for its 7th Edition: 25th -28th October! | Press Cocktail

From the 25th – 28th October 2017 at Eko Atlantic, Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week will galvanize the entire African continent to be the global locus for creativity and commerce from Lagos, Nigeria as it returns for its 7th edition with Heineken as the headline sponsor. Connecting with over 20 million Pan-African insiders, tents […] The post Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week returns for its 7th Edition: 25th -28th October! | Press Cocktail appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 14, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Heineken Lagos Fashion, Design Week 2016 Hosts Impressive Line-up
    added November 18, 2016 from This Day News
  2. Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week Cocktail Party
    added October 21, 2016 from This Day News
  3. Lagos Anticipates Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week this October | #Fbs #Fashionomics #Xretail feature in the 4-Day Line-Up
    added October 17, 2016 from Bella Naija
  4. BN TV: Watch Omogemura’s Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2016 Vlog
    added November 03, 2016 from Bella Naija
  5. Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week Day 2: Gozel Green
    added October 27, 2016 from Bella Naija