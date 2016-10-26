Curvy fashion is here to stay! After the triumphant success that Latasha Ngwube’s About That Curvy Life Collective at Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2016, ATCL is engaging Africa in the conversation about body positivity and plus size inclusion via #LFDW’s esteemed 2017 platform. Powered by the tech giant, Intel the current slogan #IamPowerful is in […] The post Heineken #LFDW2017 to Promote Body Inclusivity on Runway with About That Curvy Life Collective appeared first on BellaNaija ...

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 21, 2017

from Bella Naija

