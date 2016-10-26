10

views
Unfave

Heineken #LFDW2017 to Promote Body Inclusivity on Runway with About That Curvy Life Collective

Curvy fashion is here to stay! After the triumphant success that Latasha Ngwube’s About That Curvy Life Collective at Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2016, ATCL is engaging Africa in the conversation about body positivity and plus size inclusion via #LFDW’s esteemed 2017 platform. Powered by the tech giant, Intel the current slogan #IamPowerful is in […] The post Heineken #LFDW2017 to Promote Body Inclusivity on Runway with About That Curvy Life Collective appeared first on BellaNaija ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 21, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Latasha Ngwube and her new project 'About That Curvy Life' featured on CNN
    added November 13, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. #HKLFDW Day 1: #ATCLCollective Tosfa
    added October 26, 2016 from Bella Naija
  3. #HKLFDW Day 1: #ATCLCollective Mabello Clothier
    added October 26, 2016 from Bella Naija
  4. #HKLFDW Day 1: #ATCLCollective Assian
    added October 26, 2016 from Bella Naija
  5. #HKLFDW Day 1: #ATCLCollective Aisha Abu Bakr
    added October 26, 2016 from Bella Naija