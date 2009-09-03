11

views
Unfave

Herbalist in police net over fatal concoction

Added July 29, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Herbalist in police net over fatal concoction
    added July 29, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Monarch, 2 others in Police net over alleged murder
    added September 03, 2009 from Vanguard News
  3. 10 hunters in police net over mysterious death of colleague
    added February 26, 2013 from Vanguard News
  4. Three suspected human traffickers in police net
    added January 27, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Suspected vandals land in police net
    added October 21, 2016 from The Punch News