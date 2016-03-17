24

Herbalist kills money ritual client after collecting N4m from him

Police in Osun State have arrested a 34-year-old herbalist, Saheed Adekunle, for allegedly killing his client, Sunday Oderinde after receiving N4,000,000 for moneymaking ritual. Trouble started when the the deceased, aged 40, asked for a refund after it looked like the ritual was not going to work. Oderinde was said to have approached Adekunle at […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

