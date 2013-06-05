16

views
Unfave

Herbert Wigwe, GT Bank, Oluwatoyin Sanni announced as West Africa Winners for 7th AABLA

The 7th All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA™) in Partnership with CNBC Africa announced the winners of the West Africa leg at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos. VIP guests, media and stakeholders joined the West Africa finalists, as they went head to head for the sought-after AABLA™ regional trophy, in their individual categories. […] The post Herbert Wigwe, GT Bank, Oluwatoyin Sanni announced as West Africa Winners for 7th AABLA appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added November 04, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. More Bucks for Kate Henshaw! Nollywood Star announced as a Brand Ambassador for Samsung West Africa’s Electronics & Home Appliances
    added June 05, 2013 from Bella Naija
  2. Lydia Forson announced as the Brand Ambassador for the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA)
    added December 20, 2013 from Bella Naija
  3. Uche Jombo announced as Brand Ambassador for Oak Pensions
    added September 26, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. Top Boy! DJ Spinall announced as Official DJ for BET International Awards 2017
    added June 23, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. Wizkid Announced as a Headline Act for London’s 2016 Wireless Festival alongside Big Sean, Future, Calvin Harris & More
    added May 11, 2016 from Bella Naija