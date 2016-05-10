Herdsmen attacks: ‘75 killed, 13,726 displaced in Plateau’

Friday Olokor, Jos The Stephanos Foundation says no fewer than 75 people were killed while 23 others were injured following attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen in two communities in Irigwe kingdom, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. According to the foundation, about 13,726 persons have been displaced from the communities after the hoodlums burnt […]

