11

views
Unfave

Herdsmen attacks: Delta lawmaker alleges threat to life

Added June 14, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. PDP alleges threat to life of some of its leaders following NASS elections
    added July 05, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Alleged Threat to Life of Prosecution Witness Stalls Justice Ademola’s Trial
    added January 30, 2017 from This Day News
  3. Ondo/Ogun communal crisis: Monarch alleges threat to life
    added January 11, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Chaplain-General Alleges Threat To Life, Accuses SSS Of Battery
    added November 24, 2012 from Guardian News
  5. Bayelsa blogger alleges threat to life
    added June 13, 2017 from The Punch News