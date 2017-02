Earlier today, LIB exclusively revealed that actress, Yvonne Jegede is getting married to late Bukky Ajayi's son, Olakunle 'Abounce' Fawole on his birthday in Lagos today. The beautiful bride has now confirmed this by sharing a photo of her first look. Congratulations to them!

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added February 04, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog