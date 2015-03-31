A video of Apostle Suleman settling a marriage crisis between a man and his wife in 2015 recently surfaced on the internet, and it has got people talking. The couple, who had once sought the pastor for counselling for their marriage, had called the attention of the pastor as he walked by. Watch the video […] The post Here’s the video of Apostle Suleman settling a Marriage Crisis people are talking About appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 21, 2017

from Bella Naija

