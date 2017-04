17 year old Trayvon Martin was killed by George Zimmerman on February 26, 2012, in Sanford, Florida and was acquitted of the murder on July 13, 2013. A Florida teenager decided to honor Trayvon's memory by putting his face on her prom dress.

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added April 23, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog