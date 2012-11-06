login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Odemwingie Doubtful For Madura United’s Saturday’s Home Match Over Injury
Anderlecht Coach: Onyekuru Almost Joined PSG, Had Medical
2017 AfroBasket: Uzoh Backs D’Tigers To Retain Title
Hillary out in September with book on US election
South-South Youths to Wike: PDP is a discredited platform
Trending Nigerian News
Osinbajo pulls Wike, Amaechi together to witness as he commissions fertilizer plant in Rivers
Diamond Bank strengthens board
Boko Haram attack on Nigeria oil team 'killed more than 50'
FIFA 2018 WC: Beat Cameroon for Ikeme, Rohr tells Eagles
Senate ignores calls for change
6
views
Hillary out in September with book on US election
Added July 28, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
WikiLeaks to release ‘significant’ document on US election
added October 04, 2016 from
The Punch News
EgyptAir flight crashes in Mediterranean with 66 on board
added May 19, 2016 from
The Punch News
US Elections: Voters turn out in force for Obama-Romney finale
added November 06, 2012 from
Vanguard News
Oscars Best Picture mix-up: Billy Crystal wishes it had happened on US election night...lol
added February 27, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Kim Kardashian steps out in sexy white ensemble on dinner date with Kanye West
added August 29, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us