Happy New Day/Week BellaNaijarians! It takes you to get anything started or accomplished. It’s up to you to achieve any dream or aspiration. You have what it takes, you are more powerful than you think; just start. This week, begin. Cheers! The post Hit the Start Button appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added June 19, 2017

