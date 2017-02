Hollywood actor Mahershala Ali and his wife Amatus Sami-Karim have officially welcomed their first child! The 43-year-old Oscar-nominated actor took to his Instagram on Friday to share that their daughter Bari was born earlier this week. “Bari (Bar-ee) Najma Ali

