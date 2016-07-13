11

Hollywood’s Harvey Weinstein in Major Scandal over 30-Year History of Sexual Harassment | Read his Official Apology Statement

A couple of minutes ago the New York Times published an exposé about Hollywood film producer and film studio executive Harvey Weinstein with claims of the 65-year old mogul having a 30-year history of sexual harassment. One of the women who has stepped forward to share their experience with the producer is actress Ashley Judd. […] The post Hollywood’s Harvey Weinstein in Major Scandal over 30-Year History of Sexual Harassment | Read his Official Apology Statement appeared first on BellaNaija ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 05, 2017
from Bella Naija

