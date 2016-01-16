Home teacher rapes eight-year-old in parents sitting room
A Gudu Upper Area Court in FCT on Wednesday remanded a 35-year-old teacher, Modibo Akin, in prison for alleged rape of a pupil in the toilet. The Upper Area Court judge, Mr Umar Kagarko, remanded the defendant till March 6 pending conclusion of investigations and consideration of bail. Akin of Destiny Light International School, Jikwoyi […]
Added February 22, 2017
from The Punch News