A Gudu Upper Area Court in FCT on Wednesday remanded a 35-year-old teacher, Modibo Akin, in prison for alleged rape of a pupil in the toilet. The Upper Area Court judge, Mr Umar Kagarko, remanded the defendant till March 6 pending conclusion of investigations and consideration of bail. Akin of Destiny Light International School, Jikwoyi […] The post Home teacher rapes eight-year-old in parents sitting room appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added February 22, 2017

from The Punch News

