22

views
Unfave

Home teacher rapes eight-year-old in parents sitting room

A Gudu Upper Area Court in FCT on Wednesday remanded a 35-year-old teacher, Modibo Akin, in prison for alleged rape of a pupil in the toilet. The Upper Area Court judge, Mr Umar Kagarko, remanded the defendant till March 6 pending conclusion of investigations and consideration of bail. Akin of Destiny Light International School, Jikwoyi […] The post Home teacher rapes eight-year-old in parents sitting room appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added February 22, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Home teacher rapes eight-year-old in parents sitting room
    added February 22, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Court jails man 14 years for raping eight-year-old girl
    added December 22, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Man, 40, arraigned for raping eight-year-old girl
    added November 22, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Teacher rapes 10-year-old
    added January 16, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Groundnut seller rapes four-year-old in Lagos
    added February 13, 2017 from The Punch News