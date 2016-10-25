Former Grand National winning horse Many Clouds collapsed and died after winning a horse jumping race at Cheltenham in England on Saturday. The 10-year-old horse crossed the line first in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham’s Festival Trials Day but collapsed shortly afterwards and was pronounced dead by veterinary staff. Many Clouds, owned by Trevor Hemmings, […] The post Horse dies after winning race appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 28, 2017

from The Punch News

