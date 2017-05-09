13

Hosts of Moments Nigeria discuss Postpartum Depression & dealing with it | Watch on BN

On a new episode of EbonyLife TV’s Moments: Nigeria, the hosts Bolanle Olukanni, Tallulah Doherty discuss depression after childbirth. They are joined by TV producer Cynthia Okpala who shares her story and how she overcame it, alongside a gynaecologist, Dr Okojie who will be sharing his thoughts from the medical perspective. Watch The post Hosts of Moments Nigeria discuss Postpartum Depression & dealing with it | Watch on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.
