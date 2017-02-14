Hot felon Jeremy Meeks and his girlfriend Chloe Green show massive PDA in Beverly Hills
Millionaire heiress Chloe Green and her new flame, 'Hot felon' Jeremy Meeks were exchanging kisses and being all 'love dovey' in Beverly Hills on Friday. Jeremy who filed for separation from his wife who'd stayed with him throughout his prison sentence and the Topshop heiress were asked by a Back Grid reporter if they were 'so much in love?' Jeremy replied: 'Yes, we are.' See more photos of the
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog
Added July 21, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog