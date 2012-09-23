12

House to Probe Alleged Suspension of Female Cadets’ Admission into NDA

• Queries Second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan expressway contracts James Emejo in Abuja The House of Representatives Thursday waded into the controversy over the alleged suspension of admission of female cadets into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) by the military and mandated its Committees on Defence, Army, Navy and Air Force to investigate the matter. The […]
Added November 16, 2017
from This Day News

