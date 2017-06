Olufemi Atoyebi and Gibson Acholonu Several houses and church buildings and cars were submerged after a downpour in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday. This is just as many residents of Owerri, IMO State, were left devastated after floods destroyed their houses and goods. In Ibadan, the rain started in some areas on Monday evening and […]

