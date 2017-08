Houston’s two major airports reopened Wednesday on a limited basis, as floodwaters receded and the skies over the Texas city cleared with monster storm Harvey moving to the east. The two airports, George Bush Intercontinental and Hobby, were to resume operations at 4 pm (2100 GMT), after the runways and roads leading to the airport […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 30, 2017

from The Punch News