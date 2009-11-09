27

views
Unfave

How Badeh used N800m NAF fund for shopping mall – Witness

Added March 24, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. N1.4bn arms scam: Witness tells court how Badeh allegedly laundered NAF Funds with Dollar Account
    added November 03, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Taraba pays N800m counterpart funds for UBE projects
    added November 04, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Bayelsa AC condemns alleged use of public fund for campaign
    added November 09, 2009 from Vanguard News
  4. ANPP condemns use of public funds for political activities
    added April 14, 2011 from 234Next
  5. Court remands Badeh in prison as EFCC accuse him of spending N878m on a shopping mall
    added March 07, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog