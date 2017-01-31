13

views
Unfave

How ex-FCT minister’s son paid N1.1bn for Abuja properties —Witness

Ade Adesomoju, Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, at the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday opened its case of alleged N1.1bn fraud against Shamsudeen Bala-Mohammed, a son of a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Bala Mohammed. The commission called one of its detectives involved in the investigation of the […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 09, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. How ex-FCT minister’s son paid N1.1bn for Abuja properties —Witness
    added November 09, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. How ex-FCT minister’s son paid N1.1bn for Abuja properties –Witness
    added November 09, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. EFCC accuses ex-FCT minister’s son of N1.1bn fraud
    added January 31, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. How ex-FCT Minister’s son paid N1.1bn for Abuja properties, EFCC tells court
    added November 09, 2017 from Vanguard News
  5. Alleged N1.1bn fraud: Court grants ex-FCT minister’s son N100m bail
    added February 03, 2017 from The Punch News