Match-winner Kevin De Bruyne came back to haunt former club Chelsea as Manchester City defeated the Premier League champions 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to reclaim top spot. De Bruyne, who left Chelsea for Wolfsburg in January 2014, struck from outside the box midway through the second half, securing a victory that cemented City’s […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 30, 2017

from The Punch News