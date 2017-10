Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo on Friday recounted how he escaped what a “potential plane crash” alongside those travelling with him. Oyedepo shared the testimony at the ‘Breakthrough Service’ of the church, also known as Winner’s Chapel, at the church’s world headquarters in Ota, Ogun State and broadcast to all the zonal […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 07, 2017

from The Punch News