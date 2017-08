Sources say talks underway with IPOB leadership Abimbola Akosile and Anayo Okolie Details have emerged on how the chairman of Peace Airlines, Barrister Allen Onyema, brokered a peace deal with the Coalition of Northern Youths (CNY), paving the way for the withdrawal, last Thursday, of the notice on Igbos to leave the 19 northern states […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 26, 2017

from This Day News