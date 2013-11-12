4

How Technology-driven Initiatives are Boosting Financial Inclusion

Opportunities in the financial sector are largely untapped with only little proportion of the population harnessing them. With ever-improving cutting edge technology, the unbanked are drawn to the financial landscape to reap the benefit inherent in the array of products introduced by banks. Kunle Aderinokun writes on recent efforts at boosting financial inclusion using Stanbic […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 16, 2017
from This Day News

