Detectives attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two suspects who posed as passengers and killed an Uber driver, in an attempt to steal his vehicle. The suspects and one other, who is at large, strangled the driver, Innevosa Emmanuel and disposed him of his KIA RIO salon […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added April 11, 2017

from The Punch News