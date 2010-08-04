19

HURIWA Urges N’Assembly to Pass Law Criminalising Blackmail, Prescribes Seven Years Jail Term

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja A group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), tuesday called on the National Assembly to pass a law criminalising political blackmail in the country, prescribing a seven-year jail term for offenders. It lamented that certain career political blackmailers have cashed in on the ongoing anti-corruption crusade to be attacking individuals. […]
