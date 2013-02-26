12

views
Unfave

Hygeia convenes conference on health insurance, services

Bukola Adebayo To increase Nigeria’s commitment to universal health insurance coverage and quality care, Hygeia HMO Limited has convened a conference for stakeholders in Lagos. Sessions and speakers at the conference with the theme, ‘Improving Healthcare Service Quality in Nigeria: Be a Part of the Solution,’ would feature discussions on the challenges and possibilities that […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 06, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. HMCAN to write N’Assembly on health insurance crisis
    added December 13, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. Hygeia, others partner Kwara on health insurance
    added February 26, 2013 from The Punch News
  3. AXA Mansard launches the first Health Insurance TV commercial in Nigeria
    added May 01, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. AXA Mansard launches the first health insurance tv commercial in Nigeria!
    added April 22, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Minister tasked on health insurance
    added December 11, 2015 from The Punch News