Hygeia convenes conference on health insurance, services

Bukola Adebayo To increase Nigeria’s commitment to universal health insurance coverage and quality care, Hygeia HMO Limited has convened a conference for stakeholders in Lagos. Sessions and speakers at the conference with the theme, ‘Improving Healthcare Service Quality in Nigeria: Be a Part of the Solution,’ would feature discussions on the challenges and possibilities that […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 06, 2017

from The Punch News

