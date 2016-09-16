Related Nigerian News
- I caught another woman cooking for my husband, wife tells court
added July 28, 2017 from Vanguard News
- My husband wants to use me for money ritual, wife tells court
added September 16, 2016 from The Punch News
- My husband knocked out my tooth, wife tells court
added November 08, 2016 from The Punch News
- My husband steals my money, wife tells court
added January 09, 2017 from The Punch News
- My husband impregnated my sister, wife tells court
added December 15, 2016 from The Punch News