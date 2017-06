Vitali Klitschko admits he is plagued by guilt about his brother Wladimir’s defeat by Anthony Joshua after offering the “wrong advice” in the corner at Wembley, Skysports reports. The Ukrainian appeared on the brink of a dramatic victory when he floored Joshua in the sixth round of the world heavyweight title fight, but the home […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added June 08, 2017

from The Punch News