login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Kenneth Branagh cements status as Hollywood star
Fitness expert unveils programme to boost healthy living
I didn’t take any vehicle from IGP — Aisha Buhari
Christian leaders in Nigeria are distracting adherents
Ondo may discontinue free education, says Akeredolu
Trending Nigerian News
BREAKING: Saraki, Dogara, NASS principal officers denied access to Aso Rock
Osun concedes ownership of N69bn MKO Abiola Airport to private developers
Number of billionaires worldwide rises 10%
W. Africa Crude-Differentials under pressure, tenders closing
CLB Academy Spelling Bee Competition Holds
17
views
I didn’t take any vehicle from IGP — Aisha Buhari
Added October 26, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
I didn’t take any vehicle from IGP — Aisha Buhari
added October 26, 2017 from
Vanguard News
I’m self-made, I didn’t inherit any thing from my parents –Sonny Kuku
added January 07, 2017 from
The Punch News
Edo APC: I didn’t endorse any candidate –Oyinlola
added June 17, 2016 from
The Punch News
Idris is a big liar, I didn't steal police vehicles - ex-IGP Arase
added July 18, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
I didn’t send anybody to take bribes for me –Jonathan
added January 10, 2017 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us