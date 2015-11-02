I didn’t want a baby from my girlfriend, says teen dad who beat 16-month-old daughter to death

A 19-year-old man accused of beating his 16-month-old daughter within an inch of her life never wanted the girl to be born at all, reports say. Based on his Facebook posts, the teen dad had never pretended that he wanted a child from his girlfriend and mother of his first baby, 17-year-old Tammy Lewis. The Brooklyn, New York, […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 03, 2017

from The Punch News

