I don’t think anyone should be president for that amount of time –Botswana President Ian Khama to Mugabe

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe should end his attempts to remain in office after the military seized power, as he has no regional diplomatic support to stay in power, Botswana President Ian Khama said on Friday. The military intervention, which political sources say could pave the way to a national unity government after 37 years of […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 17, 2017
from The Punch News

