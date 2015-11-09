19

views
Unfave

I’ll take presidential powers out of Buhari’s hand as next Nigerian president – Fayose

Added June 16, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. I’ll take presidential powers out of Buhari’s hand as next Nigerian president – Fayose
    added June 16, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Like Economy, Internal Security Slips out of Buhari’s Hands Too
    added November 24, 2016 from This Day News
  3. The impropriety of Buhari’s book launch
    added October 12, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. I’ll use my powers to help free Ese – Alhassan
    added February 29, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. The coming of Buhari's change agents - Shehu Garba writes
    added November 09, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog