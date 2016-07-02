18

I look up to Sunny Ade, Sonny Okosun – Jidenna

Classic man Jidenna has revealed that he looks up to a lot of Nigerian musicians of the 60s and 70s, and also the present day. Speaking during his press meet on his visit to Nigeria to host the Heineken Live Your Music, Jidenna said he looks up to Sunny Ade and Sonny Okosun. He also listed a lot of […] The post I look up to Sunny Ade, Sonny Okosun – Jidenna appeared first on BellaNaija.
