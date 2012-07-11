5

views
Unfave

I’m being persecuted for exposing fraud –Dropped ICPC nominee

Niyi Odebode, Ifeanyi Onuba and Olaleye Aluko The controversy over  former President Goodluck Jonathan’s campaign funds cropped up on Monday when a nominee to the board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, Hajia Maimuna Aliyu, denied allegations levelled against her. Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, had on Sunday dropped Aliyu […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 07, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. I’m being detained for unknown offence – Policeman
    added October 27, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. Counsel corner: Help! I’m being persecuted and sexually harassed
    added July 11, 2012 from Vanguard News
  3. Novotel Hotels & Resorts reassures Rivers State of its stand against Unlawfulness amidst claims of being used for electorial fraud
    added August 02, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. I will be president for all South Koreans, says Moon
    added May 09, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. I’m leaving music for acting –Ayoola, MTN Project Fame winner
    added December 24, 2016 from The Punch News