19

views
Unfave

I'm disappointed with 3SC Management for this "bs" statement

Added September 18, 2017
from Cybereagles

Related Nigerian News

  1. Sermon On The Mount Christ Embassy: Why I’m Disappointed With Pastor Chris Oyakhilome!
    added September 11, 2014 from Sahara Reporters
  2. I’m done with the Super Eagles- Emmanuel Emenike
    added February 28, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. I’m my husband’s manager – Onari Duke
    added February 27, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. I’m careful with my female fans — DJ Jimmy Jatt
    added November 28, 2015 from The Punch News
  5. I’m not desperate to play for Eagles – Olanrewaju
    added November 08, 2016 from The Punch News