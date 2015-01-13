8

I’m free to have romantic affair with any policewoman – IG

Leke Baiyewu The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has said that there is no law that prevents him from marrying a serving female police officer. He challenged the lawmaker representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Senator Isa Misau, who accused him of having an affair with a junior female colleague, to prove him otherwise. Idris […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 11, 2017
from The Punch News

