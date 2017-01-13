I’m not happy paying civil servants half salaries – Aregbesola

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State on Sunday said he was not happy paying half salaries to civil servants and political appointees in the state. The information is in a statement by Mr Adelani Baderinwa, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Osogbo. Baderinwa stated that the governor said this when Federal Government team […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 29, 2017

from The Punch News

