login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Ahmed approves release of N937m to contractors
I won’t quit Chelsea over transfers, says Conte
Rivers Senator-elect assures of effective representation
Quit notice to Igbo: Arewa youths can’t fool us with withdrawal — Niger Delta agitators
Bayelsa PDP vows to resist hijack
Trending Nigerian News
PSG reach agreement with Monaco for Mbappe
Hegazi blunder ends West Brom’s 100% start
Nigeria suffer Alex Iwobi blow, replacement named for Cameroon
Rid our Forests of Criminals, Abubakar Challenges Army
ASUUP rejects UTME 120 cut-off mark, says it’s embarrassing
15
views
I’m TROMPCON chairman, not Oba of Benin – HRM Effiong Bassey
Added August 27, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
I’m TROMPCON chairman, not Oba of Benin – HRM Effiong Bassey
added August 27, 2017 from
Vanguard News
I didn’t shun Jonathan – Oba of Benin
added July 02, 2012 from
Vanguard News
I’ve not endorsed any presidential candidate —Oba of Benin
added March 06, 2015 from
Tribune News
Oba of Benin emerges TROMPCOM chairman
added August 23, 2017 from
The Punch News
Oba of Benin is an institution, not a title – Esogban of Benin
added October 20, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us