login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Police seize leading arms supplier to herdsmen, kidnappers in Delta
Small sh*t dey spoil ya*sh
CPC condemns report indicting ex-military officers over anti-terror war in North East
Chidoka advocates new charter for Nigerian youths
Ohanaeze condemns voters registration exercise, calls for Southern governors meeting
Trending Nigerian News
2 Chibok schoolgirls graduate from US high school
Massacre: 14 shot dead, many wounded in Ogoniland
TVC sacks 145 workers, mounts security at gate
TUC warns Senate over plans to increase fuel pump price
Undersized structure caused Synagogue building collapse – Engineer
16
views
I.N.C.R.E.D.I.B.L.E! Why released Chibok school girls can’t speak English
Added June 02, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
I-N-C-R-E-D-A-B-L-E: Some pastors sleep with people’s wives – Obaseki
added June 01, 2012 from
Vanguard News
I.N.C.R.E.D.I.B.L.E: Nigerian child abducted by Norwegian Child Welfare
added July 30, 2013 from
Vanguard News
I-N-C-R-E-D-I-B-L-E: Bank detain female customer 3 days for default in payment of loan
added May 07, 2013 from
Vanguard News
I.N.C.R.E.D.I.B.L.E : Jobeless pay for federal jobs
added January 22, 2013 from
Vanguard News
I-n-c-r-e-d-i-b-l-e! 13 year-old-girl murdered, kept in fridge
added October 19, 2012 from
Vanguard News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us