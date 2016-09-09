18

I only raped her once, 35-year-old suspect says of four-year-old victim

A 35-year-old rape suspect, Ahmadu Musa, on Monday confessed to the Niger State Child Rights Protection Agency how he sexually abused a four-year-old girl in Minna. Musa, a resident of New Market, near Gwari Market, Chanchaga Local Government Area, admitted that he sexually abused the victim once, but could not recall the exact date and […]
